Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $65.87 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

