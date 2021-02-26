Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.55. 2,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,554. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.