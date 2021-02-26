Charles E. Mclaughlin Sells 14,322 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

