CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $53.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE CF traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 53,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

