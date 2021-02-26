CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.