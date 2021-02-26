Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Cerus worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,194,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

