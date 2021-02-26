Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.24.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

