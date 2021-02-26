Centrality Hits Market Cap of $65.66 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $65.66 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

