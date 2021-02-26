CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 5.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.54. 14,297,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 12,874,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Get CEMEX alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 393,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.