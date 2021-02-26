CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

