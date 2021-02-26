CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.62

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.62 and last traded at $162.53, with a volume of 12522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

