CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

CDK Global has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of CDK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

