CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$34.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.86.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

