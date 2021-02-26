CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.92

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 1315818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 604,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $6,215,452.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,245,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,639,021.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp purchased 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 961,466 shares of company stock worth $10,100,004.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile (NYSE:PCPL)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

