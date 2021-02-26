CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $691,434.82 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CBZ opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

