Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.82 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.