Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $217.58. 157,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

