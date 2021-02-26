Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 9.9% on Strong Earnings

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price was up 9.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,870,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,324,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

