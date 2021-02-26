Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CSPR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,644. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $345.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

CSPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

