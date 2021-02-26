Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CADNF. CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.