Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,487 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total value of $4,573,988.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded down $21.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.66. 1,555,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $314.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

