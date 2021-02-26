Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $94.68, but opened at $81.85. Carter’s shares last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 8,443 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

