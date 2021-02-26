Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRI traded down $13.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 76,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

