CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Hits $6.09 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $120,787.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00715746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003774 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,487,330 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.