CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $472.13

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 472.13 ($6.17) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 514 ($6.72), with a volume of 44,912 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.13. The stock has a market cap of £587.37 million and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.