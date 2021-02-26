CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.77. 34,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,036. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -172.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.