Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,193 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Capital One Financial worth $88,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $125.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

