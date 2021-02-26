Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Capital One Financial worth $560,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.