Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.87 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.