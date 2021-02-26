Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

