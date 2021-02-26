CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.04 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,916,417 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of £45.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50.

CAP-XX Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

