Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.51

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 17200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,784.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

