Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 568,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

