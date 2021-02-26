Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$124.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.25.

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$117.50. 1,178,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$119.31. The company has a market cap of C$52.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

