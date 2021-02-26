Canaccord Genuity Raises Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Price Target to $5.00

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of THBRF traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.42.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
