Canaccord Genuity Raises Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Price Target to $5.00

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of THBRF traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

