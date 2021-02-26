Canaccord Genuity Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $33.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of HDIUF opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

