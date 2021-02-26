Canaccord Genuity Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.