Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

NYSE:MLM opened at $336.31 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $348.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

