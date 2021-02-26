Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,957.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,037.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.78. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

