Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

