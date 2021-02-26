Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.03 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

