Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 6,300 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 355,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

