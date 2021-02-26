Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $694,000 Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $19.74 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116 in the last ninety days.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

