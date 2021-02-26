Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,274 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

