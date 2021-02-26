Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 113,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $8,391,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,158. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

