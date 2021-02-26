Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

SBRA opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

