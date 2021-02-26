Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $716,000 Position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTUS. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of HTUS stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

