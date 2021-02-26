Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.90

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

