California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,227 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

