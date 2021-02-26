California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Veoneer worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 16.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

